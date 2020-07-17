San Luis Obispo County students will not return to school in the fall

All schools in San Luis Obispo County will begin the school year remotely, according to new rules Gov. Gavin Newsom laid out on Friday to help squelch the high rates of coronavirus infections.

Schools, including private and charter, located in counties on the state’s coronavirus watch list are not permitted to do in person classes until they have been off the watch list for 14 consecutive days. As of Friday, Santa Barbara, Monterey, Ventura, and San Luis Obispo counties are all on the watch list.

Lucia Mar Unified School District had already made plans to start the school year with distance learning. Unlike last spring, the school schedule will be more closely modeled after a regular school day, according to the district.

Before Newsom’s announcement, San Luis Coastal Unified School District had planned to do a combination of virtual and in the classroom learing.

Earlier this month, the California Teachers Association insisted the state on prolong distance learning. Union leaders argued that teachers should not be asked to teach in unsafe conditions, which are likely to get worse in September.

At the same time, President Donald Trump has increased the pressure on states to get students back in the classroom — even threatening to cut funds to schools that don’t reopen.

