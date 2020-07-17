Front Page  »  

San Luis Obispo County students will not return to school in the fall

July 17, 2020

All schools in San Luis Obispo County will begin the school year remotely, according to new rules Gov. Gavin Newsom laid out on Friday to help squelch the high rates of coronavirus infections.

Schools, including private and charter, located in counties on the state’s coronavirus watch list are not permitted to do in person classes until they have been off the watch list for 14 consecutive days. As of Friday, Santa Barbara, Monterey, Ventura, and San Luis Obispo counties are all on the watch list.

Lucia Mar Unified School District had already made plans to start the school year with distance learning. Unlike last spring, the school schedule will be more closely modeled after a regular school day, according to the district.

Before Newsom’s announcement, San Luis Coastal Unified School District had planned to do a combination of virtual and in the classroom learing.

Earlier this month, the California Teachers Association insisted the state on prolong distance learning. Union leaders argued that teachers should not be asked to teach in unsafe conditions, which are likely to get worse in September.

At the same time, President Donald Trump has increased the pressure on states to get students back in the classroom — even threatening to cut funds to schools that don’t reopen.

Mitch C

In the not too distant future there will be publications that highlight how limited the current generation is in reading and math. While health concerns are important, the education of our children is paramount especially in light of conflicting medical “experts” pronouncing their prognosis dejour. For sake of keeping our children from becoming illiterate, social backward, and unable to function in polite society reopen schools. Schools can operate on two schedules, morning and afternoon five days a week: half a class can meet in the morning and the other half of the class in the afternoon. Social distancing can be maintained while giving students all the benefits of face-to-face instruction.


07/17/2020 7:38 pm
ml1999

There is no proof children are super spreaders, and its very tough for them to get CCP Covid19.


Iceland, Germany, Sweden and others have proved this.


More proof educators don’t follow or understand science.


07/17/2020 5:20 pm
kevin rise

They are still spreaders says the CDC, regardless. And whom teaches and watches and works around children at schools? Adults. America is not as advanced as the socialist countries you mentioned in regard to contact tracing, PPE, and our social medicine isnt as thorough.


07/17/2020 6:55 pm
MrYan

You’re correct there’s no proof of children being super spreaders.


Just plain old spreaders.

You can’t possibly claim they’re entirely immune, can you?

So you’re good with a few dying.


1916+201,000+77,281 are those country’s respective cases. That’s about 280k combined cases. USA? 3,600,0000 cases. Deaths 141k.


Someone’s not paying attention to science. Hint. It is not the educators.


07/17/2020 7:00 pm
horse_soldier

The school district had from March-September to formulate a plan. How is it all these educators can’t manage to do more than distance learning after all these months? Other countries either kept schools open, or reopened in time to finish the school year, and are prepared to start the new year this fall.

Essential businesses have continued to operate, adjusting as new regulations continue to be imposed.

Kids should be in school.


07/17/2020 5:09 pm
