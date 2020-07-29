California Valley fire destroys 2 structures, 10 outbuildings

The Branch Fire in California Valley has burned 3,022 acres, two structures and 10 outbuildings. The fire is 50 percent contained.

The fire broke out near Highway 58 and Soda Lake Road Tuesday afternoon, prompting authorities to conduct evacuations. Highway 58 was closed for a short time, but is now open.

On Tuesday, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office announced evacuations of residents on Belmont Trail from Soda Lake Road to Branch Mountain Road, and from Belmont Trail to Greybriar.

There have been no reported injuries. The cause of the evacuation remains under investigation.

