Fire destroys San Luis Obispo dwelling, damages four others

July 18, 2020

One dwelling is destroyed, four others are damaged and five people are displaced after a fire tore through a multi-unit building on the corner of Islay and Morro streets in San Luis Obispo early Saturday morning, according to firefighters.

Shortly before 3 a.m., firefighters responded to a blaze at 895 Islay Street. Firefighters arrived to find the building engulfed in flames.

The fire, which appears to have started in suite B, destroyed one unit, caused moderate damage to two units and minor damage to two units.

The Red Cross is assisting three of the five displaced residents, while two are staying with family members.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

