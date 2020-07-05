One killed, two injured in fiery Atascadero crash

July 5, 2020

By RICHARD BASTIAN

One person was killed and two injured in a fiery crash in Atascadero on Sunday.

Shortly after 2 p.m., a car crashed on the northbound off-ramp at Del Rio Road; flipped onto its roof and burst into flames. One person died at the scene, and two others were injured.

The fully engulfed vehicle started a vegetation fire, that firefighters quickly extinguished.

As more information becomes available, CalCoastNews will update the article.

