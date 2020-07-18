One person shot at San Luis Obispo apartment complex

July 17, 2020

One person suffered a gunshot wound or wounds Thursday evening at the Peachwood Apartments on Chorro Street in San Luis Obispo.

Police have not yet identified a suspect or suspects or released the condition of the victim. Earlier today, the police department noted plans to release additional information “soon.”

Police reported the shooting does not pose an ongoing threat to public safety.

