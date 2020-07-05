Paso Robles man killed on crash on Highway 101

A Paso Robles man was killed Saturday evening in a single vehicle crash on Highway 101 near Buellton, according to the CHP.

Shortly after 10 p.m., the man was driving northbound when he lost control of his Ford F-250 pickup and drove into the median causing the truck to roll over. Firefighters extracted the man from the wreckage.

Medical personnel transported the man to Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, where he was pronounced dead.

Officers are not releasing the man’s name pending notification of his next of kin.

