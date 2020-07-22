Resident of San Luis Obispo County nursing home dies from coronavirus

July 22, 2020

The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department reported Tuesday that a seventh county resident has died because of the coronavirus.

The 80-year-old passed away at a North County nursing home that was experiencing a coronavirus outbreak. The latest victim of the virus had multiple, chronic health conditions.

“We have lost another member of our community to this disease and I offer our sincere condolences to the family and all those who are touched by this loss,” said County Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein. “We are seeing an uptick in cases in congregate settings such as skilled nursing facilities in SLO County and we need everyone to do their part to help slow the spread of this disease.”

During the past four days, there have been 156 newly confirmed coronavirus cases in San Luis Obispo County. Paso Robles leads with 40 new cases, followed by Nipomo with 33, San Luis Obispo with 27, and Atascadero with 18.

Of the 1,369 confirmed coronavirus cases in SLO County, 903 individuals have recovered, and seven have died. Of those still suffering from the virus, there are 10 people in the hospital — four in intensive care, and 448 recuperating at home.

Cases by city:

Paso Robles — 328

San Luis Obispo — 215

Nipomo — 199

Atascadero — 142

Arroyo Grande — 124

Grover Beach — 64

Templeton — 49

San Miguel — 45

Pismo Beach — 41

Los Osos — 29

Oceano — 27

Morro Bay — 17

Cambria — 13

Santa Margarita — 13

CMC — 11

Cayucos — 9

Shandon — 8

Avila Beach — 6

Other county cases — 29

As of Tuesday evening, there have been 410,176 positive cases, and 7,889 deaths in California.

Currently, more than 4,028,733 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 144,958 have died.

In addition, the number of people infected with the virus worldwide continues to increase: 15, 099,824 cases with 619,614 dead.

Sign up for breaking news, alerts and updates with Cal Coast News Top Stories.

Loading...