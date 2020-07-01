Second coronavirus death confirmed in San Luis Obispo County

July 1, 2020

A second San Luis Obispo County resident has died from the coronavirus, as the number of new infections rise following a lowering of restrictions and multiple large protests.

Two people have died from the coronavirus in SLO County, including a 92-year-old patient who died on Wednesday. The patient was hospitalized with the virus for about two weeks.

“We extend our sincere condolences to the patient’s loved ones, and out of respect for their privacy, we will not release any more details about the patient,” said County Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein. “This loss is a sad reminder that we must all do our part to protect our most vulnerable family, neighbors and community members.”

Earlier today, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced an order closing indoor operations at restaurants, movie theaters, wineries, zoos and card-rooms in 19 counties including Santa Barbara and Ventura counties. San Luis Obispo County is not on the list.

During the past 24 hours, there have been 31 newly confirmed coronavirus cases in San Luis Obispo County. San Luis Obispo leads with seven new cases, followed by Paso Robles at six and Nipomo at four.

Of the 642 confirmed coronavirus cases in SLO County, 465 individuals have recovered, and two have died. Of those still suffering from the virus, there are nine people in the hospital — five in intensive care, and 166 recuperating at home.

Cases by city:

Paso Robles — 167

San Luis Obispo — 98

Nipomo — 90

Atascadero — 76

Arroyo Grande — 47

Templeton — 24

Grover Beach — 22

Pismo Beach — 17

San Miguel — 16

Los Osos — 15

CMC — 11

Oceano — 11

Morro Bay — 11

Cambria — 7

Shandon — 6

Other county cases — 25

As of Wednesday afternoon, there have been 236,405 positive cases, and 6,155 deaths in California.

Currently, more than 2,777,051 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 130,768 have died.

In addition, the number of people infected with the virus worldwide continues to increase: 10,5790,365 cases with 517,975 dead.

