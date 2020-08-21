Active shooter in Nipomo, deputies converging on Vons parking

August 21, 2020

A gunman fired shots in the Vons parking lot in Nipomo Friday morning, and numerous law enforcement officers are converging on the scene.

Shortly before noon, the gunman fired shots in the Vons parking, which is located at 520 W. Tefft Street. Employees are sheltering in place at a gas station in the area, according to the police scanner.

Numerous law enforcement vehicles, from Santa Maria to Paso Robles, have been making their way to the scene.

Authorities are instructing the public to stay away from the area.

