Front Page  »  

Law enforcement kill Nipomo shooting suspect

August 21, 2020

Photo by Richard Bastian

By RICHARD BASTIAN

A gunman was killed during a shootout with San Luis Obispo County Sheriff deputies and CHP officers in the Vons parking lot in Nipomo on Friday afternoon, Sheriff Ian Parkinson said.

Photo by Richard Bastian

Shortly before noon, the gunman, who was accompanied by a blond woman, appeared to fire random shots in the parking lot on West Tefft Street. During an altercation at the gas station, the shooter shot about seven rounds while employees sheltered in an office.

Photo by Richard Bastian

During a shootout with deputies and officers, the gunman was killed. Authorities are instructing the public to stay away from the area.


Loading...
Related:


4
Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Francesca Bolognini

Here we have a prime example of just what our LEOs should be doing. Exactly what they are equipped and trained to do. And do well, usually. It is a hard and demanding job. The idea that they should be distracted from actual law enforcement and public protection to respond to every other thing that happens in the county, such as mental health emergencies, homeless crisis management, non-violent domestic disputes, etc., etc. makes no sense. Especially when their talents are needed to do their actual jobs, the ones they were trained and equipped to do.


What I do not understand is all the clamoring about how defunding the part of their current duties which are better addressed by health care workers, mental health specialists, homeless advocacy groups and the like gets people so hysterical, as if that would mean that no one would be protecting them from the big, bad criminals. When actually, the LEOs would be liberated from the above mentioned distractions, to focus on real criminals for a change and the funds extracted would go to the appropriate agencies to do those other tasks more efficiently and with improved outcomes.


Does every little thing require someone who shows up with a gun? No. But the incident in this story certainly does. As for the actual officers, where would you prefer their attention be directed? On rounding up homeless people and trying to talk down a schizophrenic or refereeing a quarreling couple or helping truant kids redirect their priorities or any other thing, or going after the plethora of crime we have in this county? My vote is they concentrate on gang violence, hard drugs, robbery, identity theft, fraud, and an impressive amount of white collar felony schemes.


Seriously, this means reallocation of some funds, but much more effective results. For those unwilling to assist in the transition, ask yourselves why? What is hardest to understand is why some of you, who understand exactly what is proposed, chose to misrepresent the process. What is to be gained, exactly?


Vote Up0Vote Down 
08/21/2020 4:45 pm
Jorge Estrada

Reads like what needed to happen was properly and successfully executed. Thanks for protecting the general public.


Vote Up67Vote Down 
08/21/2020 1:51 pm
SLOGROWN

Great job LEO’s! Thank you for your courage and for putting your lives on the lines every day when you put on the uniform. And, to your beloved families!


“Defund”. What an absolute crock of sh*t!


Vote Up53Vote Down 
08/21/2020 1:50 pm
ByteMaker

Thank you! Thank you! Thank you! to all the LEOs involved. I really appreciate the job you do and I am sure most people do also. Don’t listen to the crazy people!


Vote Up49Vote Down 
08/21/2020 1:47 pm
﻿