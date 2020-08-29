Gov. Gavin Newsom’s new plan permits beauty shops to reopen

August 28, 2020

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a more gradual color coded reopening plan on Friday that allows beauty shops and barber shop to open indoors with modifications.

The state assigns every county a color, based on its rate of new cases and positivity. Colors categories include purple, red, orange and yellow, and determine when businesses and schools can reopen.

Currently, San Luis Obispo County is in the most restrictive category, purple. Counties must meet benchmarks, and then wait three weeks, before moving to another color category.

During the past four days, SLO County reported 147 new coronavirus cases. San Luis Obispo leads with 62 new coronavirus cases, followed by Paso Robles with 38 and Atascadero with 10.

Of the 2,882 confirmed coronavirus cases in SLO County, 2,413 individuals have recovered, and 21 have died. Of those still suffering from the virus, there are 15 people in the hospital — two in intensive care, and 432 recuperating at home.

Cases by city:

Paso Robles — 722

San Luis Obispo — 389

Atascadero — 317

Nipomo — 304

CMC inmates — 239

Arroyo Grande — 189

Grover Beach — 134

Templeton — 113

San Miguel — 106

Oceano — 100

Los Osos — 51

Pismo Beach — 49

Morro Bay — 41

Cambria — 31

Santa Margarita — 24

Shandon — 25

Cayucos — 14

Avila Beach — 7

San Simeon — 6

Creston — 6

Other county cases — 15

As of Friday evening, there have been 698,186 positive cases, and 12,836 deaths in California.

Currently, more than 6,096,235 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 185,901 have died.

In addition, the number of people infected with the virus worldwide continues to increase: 24,916,716 cases with 841,372 dead.

Sign up for breaking news, alerts and updates with Cal Coast News Top Stories.

Loading...