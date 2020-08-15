Morro Bay police arrest identity theft suspects

August 15, 2020

Morro Bay police officers caught a man and woman on Wednesday who allegedly stole numerous victim’s identification, which they used to obtain credit cards in order to commit theft.

At approximately 12:24 p.m., a witness reported a man with a rifle in a silver Mercedes in the Motel 6 parking lot at 298 Atascadero Road. Officers arrived at the scene and found the vehicle, which was occupied by San Francisco residents Steven Josef Banfi, 32, and Danielle Raquel Quijada, 28, according to the Morro Bay Police Department.

Officers determined Banfi was on probation, and thus, they could search the vehicle. While searching the Mercedes, offices found a replica rifle, brass knuckles, multiple credit cards with names of people other than the suspects, numerous related receipts, associated stolen property and $2,950 in cash.

Based on the receipts found in the vehicle, investigators say victims in the case lost a combined total of $11,888.96 in cash and stolen property.

Police arrested Banfi and Quijada on charges including use of another’s personal identification cards to obtain credit cards for theft; receiving or concealing stolen property greater than $950; and possession of personal identity of more than 10 people.

Officers booked Banfi and Quijada in San Luis Obispo County Jail. Both suspects were released from custody within 24 hours due to the $0 bail coronavirus rule.

An investigation into the case is ongoing. Anyone who has information about the case is asked to call the Morro Bay Police Department at (805) 772-6225.

