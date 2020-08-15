Lightning strikes spark fires throughout the Central Coast

Lightning strikes in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties Saturday morning have ignited multiple brush fires, a few of which are continuing to burn.

The Whale Fire, burning near Whale Rock Reservoir in Cayucos, has scorched 120 acres. Currently zero percent contained, the fire is threatening structures.

The SLO County Sheriff’s Office issued evacuation warnings for residents in Cottontail Creek Road and Old Creek Road. This means be prepared to evacuate if conditions persist.

In Santa Barbara County, the Surf Fire has burned between 20 and 25 acres at the Hollister Ranch, east of Concepcion. Firefighters have stopped forward movement of the fire.

Lightning also sparked smaller fires including off Reservoir Canyon Road in San Luis Obispo, in Nipomo, in Los Alamos and in the Santa Ynez Valley.

