Pond Fire reaches 2,005 acres, 60 percent containment

August 3, 2020

The Pond Fire, burning in rural Santa Margarita and Creston, has scorched 2,005 acres and is 60 percent contained, according to a Monday morning Cal Fire press release. The fire also destroyed two structures.

In anticipation of elevated winds and low humidity, firefighters have widened containment lines. Crews continue to mop up and mitigate hazards near the perimeter of the fire. Steep rugged terrain and hot temperatures remain a factor.

Some residents have returned home, while evacuations remain in place for Huer Huero Road from Random Canyon south to Park Hill Road, and at Park Hill Road at Huer Huero Road east to Earthstar Place.

At approximately 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, the Pond Fire was spotted burning near the 3400 block of Kattacreek Road off Huer Huero Road.

