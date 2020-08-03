Front Page  »  

SLO protesters target Giuseppe’s restaurant over political donation

August 3, 2020

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Black Lives Matter protesters gathered and chanted outside downtown San Luis Obispo restaurants where people were dining outdoors on Friday, specifically targeting Giuseppe’s Italian Restaurant over its past support of Sheriff Ian Parkinson.

“Hey hey, ho ho. Ian Parkinson’s got to go,” protesters chanted while lined up on Monterey Street across from Giuseppe’s, as well as Finney’s restaurant and other downtown businesses. Other chants included “black lives matter” and “out of the shops and into the streets.”

Protesters made use of at least one bullhorn while standing in a line on the sidewalk and chanting. The protesters could be heard loudly from where people were eating and drinking in the new coronavirus-driven outdoor dining setup on Monterey Street.

Outdoor dining on Monterey Street with protesters lined up on the sidewalk in the background

Local Black Lives Matter activists have taken aim at Parkinson over recent comments he has made, including a statement that he does not believe systemic racism exists in SLO County. In March 2018, while running for reelection, Parkinson received a $3,384 campaign contribution from Giuseppe’s Italian Restaurant.

Support for the protesters is waning, as people question their lack of support for the civil rights of others. Protest organizers have accused business owners who boarded up their businesses or who have supported those with differing views of being racists.

A regular supporter of peaceful protests, KVEC radio host Dave Congalton questioned the protesters’ rationale for targeting a business because the owner donated to Parkinson two years before the sheriff’s alleged contentious comment.

“100 to 150 protestors lined up this afternoon across from Giuseppe’s, singling out my favorite downtown restaurant because Joe donated to Sheriff Parkinson’s campaign, Congalton posted on Facebook. “Note to protestors: Joe DiFronzo has done more for this community in the last 30 years than all of you combined. You get to protest. He gets to donate to campaigns. Freedom of Speech and Freedom of Expression come in many forms!”

Previously, protesters marched by people dining outdoors on Monterey Street during the July 21 protest that culminated with two arrests. Led by Tianna Arata, who was one of the individuals arrested, protesters chanted “f**k your comfort” while marching next to and through the outdoor dining area where people were seated.

Protesters marching through the outdoor dining area on July 21 while chanting “f88k your comfort”


Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Rambunctious

If you have to sum this all up in one word the word would be fascist…these rioters and intimidators are doing the democrat party’s dirty work which connects them to government and that connection makes them fascists…..


08/03/2020 12:31 pm
fat chance

They really know how to win over the hearts and minds of people…I can’t stand these people.They make everybody’s lives miserable just like theirs.


08/03/2020 12:30 pm
Robert1

Obviously these are the same domestic terrorist who went onto the freeway and continue to disrupt hard-working people and businesses who are just trying to survive in this pandemic.


The very same hard-working people who are having taxes taken out of their paychecks, the same taxes that are being sent to these deadbeats as part of the Federal unemployment which subsidizes the state unemployment.


This is why we must cut out or significantly reduce these overpayments.


Every one of these freeloaders should be required by law to be identified before unlawfully assembling and required to be named on the rioting permit which should have a liability insurance policy for a minimum of $1,000,000 for every demonstration.


08/03/2020 12:09 pm
Cindy

These protesters are bullies. If you do not agree with everything they say, they dub you a racist. If you do not stand by their political agenda, they dub you a racist. If you support someone they do not like, they try to impact your ability to make a living.


The local BLM group was promoted by Race Matters SLO and SLO Democrats for socialism, both groups led by Mayor Heidi Harmon’s campaign manager and close friend Quinn Brady. How can they say they are promoting civil rights, when they stomp on the civil rights of the media to cover events, the public’s right to be at a public event, and the right of citizens to support the political candidate of their choice.


We need to work together to support all of our neighbors during the pandemic.


08/03/2020 12:00 pm
