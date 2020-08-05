Public banned from makeshift skate park in Nipomo

With only two public park in Nipomo, children often congregate at a makeshift skate park located near the intersection of Tefft Street and Frontage Road in Nipomo. But amid plans to turn the ragged lot into a retail center, skaters are banned from the property.

In 2008, the Nipomo Recreation Center burned to the ground. Shortly afterwards, children made ramps and began using the lot as a gathering place, that also attracts homeless seeking a place to camp.

In 2017, San Luis Obispo County Supervisor Lynn Compton began battling for monies to construct a skate park to be located at the Nipomo Community Park. The county is currently awaiting $459,000 in state funding.

With a prospective buyer seeking to purchase the property located at 170 Frontage Road, sheriff deputies cleared people from the property on Monday. Currently, private security is watching the property while an Environmental Impact Report is generated.

