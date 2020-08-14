Front Page  »  

San Luis Obispo County supervisor accused of sexual misconduct

August 13, 2020

Supervisor Adam Hill, photo by Daniel Blackburn

By CCN STAFF

San Luis Obispo County Supervisor Adam Hill’s administrative assistant accused the supervisor of sexual misconduct shortly before he committed suicide on Aug. 6, according to multiple sources aware of the allegations.

Nicole Nix took over as Hill’s administrative assistant several years ago, after a previous assistant accused Hill of harassment, according to county sources. Hill and Nix regularly left work together, often driving in the same car.

Last year, a neighbor provided photos of Hill’s car parked throughout the night at Nix’s home. Hill did not respond to questions about allegations he was dating Nix, and why he often stayed overnight at her home.

County administrators are investigating the allegations, which could lead to a financial settlement for Nix. Aside from a press release, the county is not planning on releasing any further information about the allegations at this time.

“The county treats allegations of workplace misconduct very seriously,” according to the county press release. “We can confirm that allegations of workplace misconduct were made against Supervisor Adam Hill prior to his passing, and the county immediately initiated a formal investigation.”

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Mrslo

Just thought of it another thing You know the old saying birds of a feather flock together? If the reporting is true that Adam was banging his assistant then what does that remind you of Bruce Gibson and his assistant? Seems to be a pattern here? Perhaps the county should require same-sex assitants? Or to be really politically correct requiring an assistant that you do not identify with in a sexual nature. Save us all a lot of time and taxpayer money. Focusing on more time of the needs of the citizens rather than their personal relationships at work and there about. Just an idea


08/13/2020 7:31 pm 
08/13/2020 7:31 pm
rockhound1965

Meet Nicole Nix,vampire,formerly a real estate agent in California Valley. What scheme has she conned you all into believing? Sexual harassment? Ha. I can guarantee she cooperated, if not openly pursued Adam until she had him backed up into a corner. Cunning, manipulative, and vindictive: that’s how the community of California Valley has described her for years.

If her mouth is moving, she’s lying. This is all about money. Too bad Adam died before she could come a settlement out of him.


08/13/2020 7:25 pm 
08/13/2020 7:25 pm
Mrslo

I was not a fan of Adam Hill. Always thought he was creepy creepy creepy. However suicide is at serious issue. Depression as well. Seems like Mr Hill made his own bed. Should have stepped down long ago. He clearly had major issues.When the FBI steps in you know stuff is happening. Makes me wonder about the people that voted for him.


08/13/2020 7:19 pm 
08/13/2020 7:19 pm
pasoparent5

What an icky situation. Financially, ethically, politically, morally just icky all-around.


08/13/2020 6:15 pm 
08/13/2020 6:15 pm
GoneFlyFishing

The County will prove responsible for allowing many of Hill’s longtime, ongoing, crimes and abuses. Karen and Dan immediately come to mind.


08/13/2020 6:12 pm 
08/13/2020 6:12 pm
Side_Show_Bob

$$$ Cha-ching?!


08/13/2020 5:30 pm 
08/13/2020 5:30 pm
﻿