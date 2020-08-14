San Luis Obispo County supervisor accused of sexual misconduct

August 13, 2020

By CCN STAFF

San Luis Obispo County Supervisor Adam Hill’s administrative assistant accused the supervisor of sexual misconduct shortly before he committed suicide on Aug. 6, according to multiple sources aware of the allegations.

Nicole Nix took over as Hill’s administrative assistant several years ago, after a previous assistant accused Hill of harassment, according to county sources. Hill and Nix regularly left work together, often driving in the same car.

Last year, a neighbor provided photos of Hill’s car parked throughout the night at Nix’s home. Hill did not respond to questions about allegations he was dating Nix, and why he often stayed overnight at her home.

County administrators are investigating the allegations, which could lead to a financial settlement for Nix. Aside from a press release, the county is not planning on releasing any further information about the allegations at this time.

“The county treats allegations of workplace misconduct very seriously,” according to the county press release. “We can confirm that allegations of workplace misconduct were made against Supervisor Adam Hill prior to his passing, and the county immediately initiated a formal investigation.”

