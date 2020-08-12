San Luis Obispo fines gym for coronavirus rules violation

August 11, 2020

A San Luis Obispo fitness center that that reportedly remained open for inside workouts, and at which some gym members were seen not wearing masks, received a $1,000 fine from the city of San Luis Obispo on Monday for violating a statewide coronavirus order.

Club 24, located on Foothill Boulevard near Santa Rosa Street, became the third business in SLO County to receive a citation related to coronavirus safety regulations. The city of San Luis Obispo previously issued fines to McClintock’s and Buffalo Pub and Grill, both of which are located in downtown SLO.

The city recently received multiple complaints Club 24 was not complying with Gov. Gavin Newsom’s statewide order, as it applies to SLO County. Gyms and fitness centers in SLO County can operate outdoors, but not indoors, due to the county exceeding the coronavirus case threshold established in Newsom’s order.

The city received a complaint about the gym and then went to ensure the business was clear on coronavirus rules. City officials then received additional complaints and documented the continued violation.

Subsequent violations could result in additional accrued fines, misdemeanor charges or infraction citations related to state public health orders and municipal code violations.

Additionally, the business could face a separate fine for every day it continues to commit a violation, as well as a separate fine for every member of the public allowed to use the facility while violating public health orders. Violations of orders that pose threats to public health and safety do not require the usual warnings that would apply to more routine property-based violations, according to city staff.

Loading...