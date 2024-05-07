Survey shows decline in San Luis Obispo County’s homeless population

May 7, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

San Luis Obispo County’s homeless population dropped by 19% from 2022 to 2024, according to a newly released county preliminary report.

This January, officials counted 1,171 homeless individuals in SLO County. In 2022, the county’s homeless population was 1,448.

Homeless population counts:

2024 – 1,171

2022 – 1,448

2019 – 1,483

2017 – 1,125

2015 – 1,515

2013 – 2,186

In both 2017 and 2024, SLO County experienced heavy rainfall during the winter months, which generally results in lower homeless population counts.

In 2022, then SLO County Homeless Services Coordinator Laurel Weir said in a statement that an increase from the 2017 total was expected because, two years ago, heavy rains impacted the count.

“We expected some increase because heavy rains in 2017 would have caused more people to seek shelter rather than remain in riverbeds and other waterways where they normally would have stayed,” Weir said. “Local agencies also reported an average increase in the number of homeless persons seeking assistance. Many similar communities across California are also seeing a rise in homelessness.”

Among the county’s current homeless population, 797 are unsheltered and 374 are sheltered.

