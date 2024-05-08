Car crashed into Paso Robles restaurant

May 7, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

A car crashed into Thomas Hill Organics Bistro and Wine Bar in Paso Robles on Tuesday morning, causing significant damage to the building.

Shortly before 11 a.m., a black Mercedes crashed into the restaurant, leaving most of the vehicle inside the building. No one was injured in the collision.

The driver told officers they mistook their vehicle’s brake petal for the gas petal.

Officers evaluated the driver at the scene, who did not appear to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...