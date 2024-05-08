Homeless leave, San Luis Obispo County closes safe parking site

May 7, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

San Luis Obispo County officially closed the safe parking site off Highway 1 on Monday, after the last 10 people left.

County staff started dismantling the safe parking site on Tuesday, which includes the removal of fencing, showers and restrooms. Vehicles and personal property left at the site will be stored by the county until the owners take possession for up to 90 days.

Last week, on the day the remaining 10 homeless people were to leave the safe parking site off Highway 1 near the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office, the county agreed to give the group $60,000 and an extra week to find somewhere to go.

Established in 2021 as a temporary safe parking site during the pandemic, the county began taking steps last year to close the site.

