Front Page  »  

SLO County averaging more than 40 new coronavirus cases a day

August 17, 2020

San Luis Obispo County reported an average of 44 daily new cases of coronavirus last week, down from an average of 50 a day a week earlier.

During the past seven days, SLO County reported 308 new coronavirus cases. California Men’s Colony leads with 109 new coronavirus cases, followed by Paso Robles with 61, Atascadero with 33, Oceano with 18, and San Luis Obispo with 17.

Of the 2,562 confirmed coronavirus cases in SLO County, 2,079 individuals have recovered, and 19 have died. Of those still suffering from the virus, there are 20 people in the hospital — five in intensive care, and 442 recuperating at home.

Cases by city:

  • Paso Robles — 667
  • Nipomo — 294
  • San Luis Obispo — 289
  • Atascadero — 284
  • CMC inmates — 219
  • Arroyo Grande — 173
  • Grover Beach — 121
  • Templeton — 97
  • San Miguel — 95
  • Oceano — 84
  • Pismo Beach — 49
  • Los Osos — 46
  • Morro Bay — 34
  • Cambria — 28
  • Santa Margarita — 23
  • Shandon — 16
  • Cayucos — 14
  • Avila Beach — 8
  • San Simeon — 6
  • Other county cases — 15

As of Monday afternoon, there have been 634,212 positive cases, and 11,332 deaths in California.

Currently, more than 5,609,890 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 173,655 have died.

In addition, the number of people infected with the virus worldwide continues to increase: 22,033,421 cases with 776,773 dead.

Sign up for breaking news, alerts and updates with Cal Coast News Top Stories.


Loading...
Related:


6
Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
kevin rise

Didnt a self proclaimed genius say heat would rid us of this virus, and it just so happens we live in one of the hottest places on earth and case counts climbs? You know, our president? 3rd highest cause of all death in America is now Coivd. Woop woop. Yet that small loud mouthed demographic says it’s a hoax. I see them here In Paso and hear them frequently. One by the name of John Hammon, he said ” covid is no worse than the flu”, and hes “not scared”. Good for him, I for one have a kid and dont want to die yet.


Vote Up-1Vote Down 
08/17/2020 9:00 pm
ddc1983

Unfortunately, CMC inmates seem to be counted on our active cases list, implying that SLO county still has the prevalent community spread of a couple months ago. The reality is that there are much fewer daily cases across the non-incarcerated parts of the county.


Vote Up9Vote Down 
08/17/2020 5:04 pm
Mark

And the non-Paso parts of the county.


And still, all of the mortalities (sadly) are the elderly and already health-impaired.


Vote Up16Vote Down 
08/17/2020 5:35 pm
kevin rise

So being in a prison is some how different than let’s say, Cal Poly, a grocery store, a grade school? Why word yourself like that. Just because theyre incarcerated doesnt make them less human, Paso loves to dismiss its covid numbers by saying “our area code”, which sounds so idiotic, BS. Blame Parkinson for the crap that goes on in there, he is the boss after all. And he failed to keep his inmates safe, that’s his only damn job there. Blame Dow for failure of Church and State, the traitor. Keep jesus out of Democracy and any other “Guru”.


Vote Up-1Vote Down 
08/17/2020 9:03 pm
WeThePeople

I’m pretty sure Parkinson’s job is a little more than keeping county jail inmates safe…I’m confident his priorities are a little more far reaching.


Vote Up0Vote Down 
08/17/2020 11:23 pm
fat chance

Yawn…same old. Come on gives us some good news.


Vote Up-1Vote Down 
08/17/2020 4:40 pm
﻿