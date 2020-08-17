SLO County averaging more than 40 new coronavirus cases a day

August 17, 2020

San Luis Obispo County reported an average of 44 daily new cases of coronavirus last week, down from an average of 50 a day a week earlier.

During the past seven days, SLO County reported 308 new coronavirus cases. California Men’s Colony leads with 109 new coronavirus cases, followed by Paso Robles with 61, Atascadero with 33, Oceano with 18, and San Luis Obispo with 17.

Of the 2,562 confirmed coronavirus cases in SLO County, 2,079 individuals have recovered, and 19 have died. Of those still suffering from the virus, there are 20 people in the hospital — five in intensive care, and 442 recuperating at home.

Cases by city:

Paso Robles — 667

Nipomo — 294

San Luis Obispo — 289

Atascadero — 284

CMC inmates — 219

Arroyo Grande — 173

Grover Beach — 121

Templeton — 97

San Miguel — 95

Oceano — 84

Pismo Beach — 49

Los Osos — 46

Morro Bay — 34

Cambria — 28

Santa Margarita — 23

Shandon — 16

Cayucos — 14

Avila Beach — 8

San Simeon — 6

Other county cases — 15

As of Monday afternoon, there have been 634,212 positive cases, and 11,332 deaths in California.

Currently, more than 5,609,890 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 173,655 have died.

In addition, the number of people infected with the virus worldwide continues to increase: 22,033,421 cases with 776,773 dead.

