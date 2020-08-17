Man shot in Santa Maria, shooter on the loose

San Maria police officers are searching for a gunman who shot and wounded a male victim Sunday night.

The shooting occurred at about 8:30 p.m. in the 1700 block of McClelland Street. A victim was taken to the hospital, where he checked himself in with non-life threatening injuries.

It is unclear whether officers have identified a suspect in the shooting. The incident marked the second consecutive weekend with a shooting in Santa Maria.

