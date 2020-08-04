SLO County coronavirus cases surpass 1,900

August 3, 2020

San Luis Obispo County reported 109 new coronavirus cases and one death during the past three days, according to the county health departments reports released on Monday.

Of the 1,902 confirmed coronavirus cases in SLO County, 1,553 individuals have recovered, and 16 have died. Of those still suffering from the virus, there are 15 people in the hospital — four in intensive care, and 318 recuperating at home.

Paso Robles leads with 40 new coronavirus cases, followed by Nipomo and Atascadero — both with 14, and Grover Beach with 11.

Cases by city:

Paso Robles — 501

Nipomo — 261

San Luis Obispo — 254

Atascadero — 218

Arroyo Grande — 145

Grover Beach — 96

Templeton — 77

Oceano — 55

San Miguel — 55

Pismo Beach — 44

Los Osos — 40

Morro Bay — 26

Cambria — 27

Santa Margarita — 19

Shandon — 13

CMC — 11

Cayucos — 11

Avila Beach — 7

Other county cases — 43

As of Monday afternoon, there have been 521,875 positive cases, and 9,486 deaths in California.

Currently, more than 4,861,522 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 158,906 have died.

In addition, the number of people infected with the virus worldwide continues to increase: 18,434,187 cases with 696,794 dead.

