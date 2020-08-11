SLO County sets another coronavirus daily case record

August 10, 2020

San Luis Obispo County reported 85 new cases of coronavirus on Monday, the largest single-day increase since the pandemic began. The county also recorded its 16 death, a person in their 60s with underlying health conditions.

During the past three days, SLO County reported 161 new coronavirus cases. Paso Robles leads with 51 new coronavirus cases, followed by California Men’s Colony with 26, and Atascadero with 11.

Of the 2,254 confirmed coronavirus cases in SLO County, 1,839 individuals have recovered, and 16 have died — with one additional death under investigation. Of those still suffering from the virus, there are 20 people in the hospital — six in intensive care, and 378 recuperating at home.

Cases by city:

Paso Robles — 606

Nipomo — 282

San Luis Obispo — 272

Atascadero — 251

Arroyo Grande — 163

CMC inmates — 11o

Grover Beach — 107

Templeton — 87

San Miguel — 81

Oceano — 66

Pismo Beach — 48

Los Osos — 44

Morro Bay — 30

Cambria — 28

Santa Margarita — 23

Shandon — 16

Cayucos — 13

Avila Beach — 7

San Simeon — 7

Other county cases — 14

As of Monday evening, there have been 573,772 positive cases, and 10,468 deaths in California.

Currently, more than 5,251,446 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 166,192 have died.

In addition, the number of people infected with the virus worldwide continues to increase: 20,258,207 cases with 738,958 dead.

