Why Jeffery Specht would be a great addition to the SLO City Council

August 23, 2020

OPINION by BRENT SPECHT

My name is Brent Specht. I’m 38 years old, born and raised in San Luis Obispo and I am the son of Jeffery Specht, who is running for SLO City Council. I’d like to explain why I believe Jeffery Specht is a great asset to the city of SLO and should have a seat on the council.

I understand how it may seem obvious or cliché for someone to support his father’s candidacy. However, I have knowledge of who my father truly is that I would like to share.

My entire life I’ve heard him talk about how much he loves San Luis Obispo. He told me stories of how it used to be. And he’s showed me what it’s becoming now and why. He’s spoken to me with great depth about the corruption he sees in city government and how he wants to make a change.

I usually talk to my father every other day. He gives me advice on how I can strengthen the LLC that I own. He also helps me troubleshoot situations that I encounter and explains how to overcome them. Pretty typical fatherly stuff, right?

The other half of the conversation is about what he’s up to. He tells me about his daily encounters. For example, helping a local resident whose family has been ripped apart by the deeply corrupted CPS, known locally as Child Welfare Services. Or, keeping an eye on a police officer who went too far past the boundaries of his/her job scope. Also, he’ll talk about how much he supports most of our brave police officers who risk their lives to keep the residents of SLO County safe, while ungrateful people shun, spit, and scream at them.

One more example of my father’s character is he provided home care for a local resident who was on his death bed despite having undergone a kidney transplant. My father told me he provided personal care for this man because no one else would. The last I heard was this man was doing well.

I asked my father, “Why? Why do you help and advocate for all these people and ask for nothing in return?”

He said, “Because no one else will, and I want to help them.”

I then asked, “Why are you spending all of this time and effort running for city council? It just sounds like a lot of added stress.”

He quickly replied, “Because I want to change our city government into one that supports the people I advocate for, rather than making them a lucrative part of the system. To me, the corruption I see right now is what gives me stress. And when I can help one person or many people overcome horrible situations, I get stress relief. Seeing positive change in San Luis Obispo is what I get in return.”

Having seen over and over again my father display such selflessness and consideration for residents of SLO, I feel the need to write this commentary and to request that San Luis Obispo voters at the very least consider voting for Jeffery Specht for city council.

Regardless of your political views, consider what you would like to see change. Think about corruption you’ve encountered at some time in SLO and how that made you feel. Do you want some of the change that Jeffery Specht is promising to make if elected?

Jeffery Specht is a good man, father, husband, friend, and a true asset to the city of San Luis Obispo.

