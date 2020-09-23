Five injured in crash near Los Alamos

September 22, 2020

Five people suffered injuries, with one being airlifted to the hospital, following a collision on Highway 101 near Los Alamos Tuesday afternoon.

Shortly after noon, two cars collided close to Cat Canyon Road, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. Following the collision, a Calstar helicopter airlifted one individual in critical condition to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Two individuals suffered moderate injuries in the crash and were transported to Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria. Another two people suffered minor injuries and were transported to Santa Ynez Cottage Hospital.

It is unclear what caused the cars to collide. A CHP investigation is ongoing.

