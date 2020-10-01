Grover Beach man accused of identity theft

September 30, 2020

Arroyo Grande police officers arrested a Grover Beach man for identity theft Wednesday morning.

Officers from both the Arroyo Grande and Grover Beach police departments served a search warrant at the home of Christobal Lopez in the 400 block of 4th Street. Investigators located evidence of identity theft at the Grover Beach home, according to the Arroyo Grande Police Department.

Investigators also found stolen property at Lopez’s home. Officers arrested Lopez on felony charges and booked him in the SLO County Jail, police said.

The jail website shows Lopez is charged with felony unauthorized use of a personal identity to obtain credit. Lopez remains in custody with his bail set at $20,000.

