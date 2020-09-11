Front Page  »  

Man wielding two machetes attacks arsonist in SLO

September 11, 2020

Jordan Smith

By CCN STAFF

A 23-year-old man allegedly attacked a 40-year-old man with two machetes Thursday afternoon at a homeless encampment in San Luis Obispo, leaving one man hospitalized with major injuries and the other in the jail, police said.

Both homeless, Jordan Smith and Mato Hayes were arguing about property at Smith’s encampment. Hayes then lit Smith’s tent on fire.

While wielding two machetes, Smith told Hayes to leave the area. Smith then slashed Hayes two to three times with the machetes, cutting Hayes’ arm and nearly severing several fingers. Smith then fled the scene.

Shortly before noon, police and firefighters arrived at the encampment, located near the Bob Jones trailhead near Prado Road. Firefighters extinguished the blaze and provided medical care to Hayes.

Officers searched for Smith, but could not find him. However, a witness told officers Smith was hiding near the creek.

Officers found Smith near the creek, but he ran away. Following a lengthy chase, officers arrested Smith for attempted murder, resisting arrest and a probation violation.

Smith was booked in the SLO County Jail with his bail set at $500,000.


Stunned

We shouldn’t feel as if this is an isolated instance. Most homeless are geared and prepared to defend whatever they perceive as “theirs” and will die protecting it or forever be thought of as a punk then everyone takes from them. We’re fortunate we don’t have a murder here.


Not too sure that hanging our hat on the “mental health” issue with this one. This is how homeless bums act plain and simple. And they may well be mentally impaired but, my guess would be drugs or booze.


09/11/2020 12:27 pm 
09/11/2020 12:27 pm
Jorge Estrada

Now he gets 3 squares and a cot. We are to blame and I believe it started with the people’s kitchen at the Mission Plaza. Come one, come all and this generous place will get more. Sadly mental health is not treated, it is prolific through enabling organizations like CAPSLO, over a $100 million annual budget with six figure salaried employees? Now there is the Bob Jones Homeless Trail, with miles of defecation. So sad and it stared with a different mission. Something to think about when considering the Counties Trail Plan across your property and why people don’t want it across their property.


09/11/2020 11:25 am 
09/11/2020 11:25 am
Gordo

This BS started when a bunch of hand wringing do gooders moved to town, saw a couple of hobos drinking wine behind the veteran’s wall in Mitchell Park and decided we had a homeless problem. Then up popped former supervisor Kurt Kupper who had an old house on Orcutt Road that he couldn’t rent until he did some upgrades to it. Well, old Kurt offered it up for use as the first homeless shelter and he profited nicely from it.


If you build they will come.


Soon we had more bums than Kurt’s place could hold, so the county installed modular buildings on Kansas Avenue, near the jail, to accommodate the increased population. The population grew as word got out that SLO loved to hand out freebies and would feed you at “The People’s Kitchen” on the portico of the mission. Soon thereafter the Mission Plaza was so overrun with bums that parishioners had to enter through the garden entrance to attend services in the mission, lest they get rolled by the pan handlers out front.

Soon the population outgrew the modular housing units and the shelter was moved yet again, until today we have this shiny new building on Prado Road.

What amazes me is that CAPSLO has a multi million dollar budget and yet still expects the churches, private schools, etc. to provide food and to provide meal servers for all the bums who come up out of the creeks for a hot lunch. The students and parents at Mission College Prep are on the hook for this Saturday’s lunch; the bums will dine on lasagna, garden salad and French bread.


09/11/2020 12:37 pm 
09/11/2020 12:37 pm
SLOGROWN

Heidi Harmons utopia.


Nice.


09/11/2020 11:14 am 
09/11/2020 11:14 am
charger805

Quite frankly, I’m not sure how I feel about this. California is on fire and this guy stopped an arsonist. He also asked him to leave before he injured him. On the other hand (no pun intended) two machetes is a little excessive….


09/11/2020 10:37 am 
09/11/2020 10:37 am
Black_Copter_Pilot

I agree with you, 805, one would be sufficient.


09/11/2020 12:35 pm 
09/11/2020 12:35 pm
﻿