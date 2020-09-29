Party at Santa Barbara vacation rental turns violent

A large party at a vacation rental in rural Santa Barbara turned violent late Sunday night or early Monday morning, resulting in two individuals ending up in the hospital.

The fight broke out during a party at home in the 2000 block of N. San Marcos Road, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office. During the fight, two individuals were attacked with an undisclosed weapon.

At about 12:45 a.m., a 911 caller reported individuals had suffered injuries, prompting, sheriff’s deputies to arrive at the home, along with fire personnel and medics.

Deputies arrived to find out the two individuals who had been attacked were already receiving treatment at a local hospital. The victims are expected to recover.

Authorities are currently withholding details of the fight, including the weapon used and the extent of the victims’ injuries. The sheriff’s office requests that anyone with information about the incident contact its Criminal Investigations Division at (805) 681-4150.

