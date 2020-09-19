San Luis Obispo County’s unemployment rate continues to decline

September 19, 2020

BY CCN STAFF

The California Employment Development Department on Friday announced San Luis Obispo County’s unemployment rate in August fell to 7.8 percent. That is still far above pre-coronavirus levels, but a sign the county’s economy is improving.

In August, the county added 500 jobs.

SLO County’s unemployment rate went from 1o percent in July to 7.8 percent in August. In August 2019, the jobless rate was 3.0 percent.

The largest number of of people were hired in government with 700 in local government and 300 in federal government — likely spurred by the census. In addition, in July the number of people working in the hospitality industry increased by 200.

However, 1,200 people employed in state education lost their jobs last month.

San Luis Obispo County is ranked thirteenth out of 58 California counties for lower numbers of unemployed workers. SLO County’s unemployment rate is lower than the national average of 8.5 percent and the state’s 11.6 percent rate.

