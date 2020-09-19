SLO County could reopen more businesses soon

September 18, 2020

If San Luis Obispo County continues to maintain an average of 19.5 coronavirus cases or less a day for another four days, multiple businesses can either reopen or relax restrictions as the county moves from purple to the red tier.

In California’s red tier, nail salons, movie theaters and gyms can reopen. It also allows for indoor restaurant dining.

After two weeks in the red tier, school districts can reopen K-12 schools. Though in some counties, districts have elected to wait.

During the past four days, SLO County reported 81 new coronavirus cases. Paso Robles leads with 22 new cases, followed by San Luis Obispo with 17.

Of the 3,360 confirmed coronavirus cases in SLO County, 3,129 individuals have recovered, and 27 have died. Of those still suffering from the virus, there are 16 people in the hospital — six in intensive care, and 186 recuperating at home.

Cases by city:

Paso Robles — 802

San Luis Obispo — 559

Atascadero — 360

Nipomo — 332

CMC inmates — 285

Arroyo Grande — 205

Grover Beach — 152

Templeton — 125

San Miguel — 117

Oceano — 103

Pismo Beach — 56

Los Osos — 56

Morro Bay — 51

Shandon — 34

Cambria — 33

Santa Margarita — 30

Cayucos — 17

Creston — 13

Cal Poly residents — 8

Avila Beach — 7

San Simeon — 6

Other county cases — 9

As of Friday afternoon, there have been 779,945 positive cases, and 14,912 deaths in California.

Currently, more than 6,925,941 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 203,171 have died.

In addition, the number of people infected with the virus worldwide continues to increase: 30,698,048 cases with 956,450 dead.

Sign up for breaking news, alerts and updates with Cal Coast News Top Stories.

Loading...