Teen accused of arson at Paso Robles Smart & Final

September 19, 2020

Paso Robles police arrested a 19-year-old man for allegedly starting a fire Thursday morning at the Smart & Final on Spring Street, according to fire officials.

At about 5:30 a.m., before the store had opened to the public, an employee noticed debris smouldering in front of the store’s entrance. The employee put out the fire using a fire extinguisher.

Police arrived and arrested Jack Christopher Pfeiffer of Paso Robles on two counts of arson of an inhabited structure and one count of being under the influence of a controlled substance. He remains in the San Luis Obispo County Jail with his bail set at $250,000.

Firefighters then assisted with cleaning up the fire debris and Smart & Final was able to open for business.

