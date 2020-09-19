Teen accused of arson at Paso Robles Smart & Final
Paso Robles police arrested a 19-year-old man for allegedly starting a fire Thursday morning at the Smart & Final on Spring Street, according to fire officials.
At about 5:30 a.m., before the store had opened to the public, an employee noticed debris smouldering in front of the store’s entrance. The employee put out the fire using a fire extinguisher.
Police arrived and arrested Jack Christopher Pfeiffer of Paso Robles on two counts of arson of an inhabited structure and one count of being under the influence of a controlled substance. He remains in the San Luis Obispo County Jail with his bail set at $250,000.
Firefighters then assisted with cleaning up the fire debris and Smart & Final was able to open for business.
