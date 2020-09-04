Front Page  »  

SLO police seeking videos of incident between motorcyclist and protesters

September 4, 2020

BY CCN STAFF

San Luis Obispo police officers are asking the public to help in their investigation of an incident between protesters and a motorcyclist on Sept. 2. Both sides blame the other, while evidence of the incident is limited.

At approximately 3:37 pm, protesters were in the intersection of Osos and Higuera streets when it appears, based on a short video, that the motorcyclist turned left into a lane where several protesters were standing. The motorcycle drives into the protesters, who were uninjured.

The motorcyclist then drove to the police station to file a report that the protesters had almost knocked him off his motorcycle. The protester later filed a report of assault with a deadly weapon.

A small portion of a video tape, that was provided to the Tribune, was viewed by police. Investigators have spoken with protesters and the motorcyclist, who appear to have differing accounts of the altercation.

In the Tribune article, a reporter appears to rely on demonstrators’ accounts of the incident: Two protesters were crossing the road when the motorcyclist drove into them even though multiple empty lanes were available. In addition, the reporter writes that officers viewed multiple tapes of the incident.

The Tribune video does not show the other vehicle lane on Hiquera Street (which there is only one), or evidence the protesters were crossing the street at the time of the incident.

The motorcyclist retired seven years ago from a career in the U.S. Army, according to a family member who asked not to be identified because of fear of retaliation. As a combat soldier, he was sent to Iraq multiple times.

In contrast with the demonstrators, his family contends the protesters were blocking traffic as they verbally assaulted drivers, that there were protesters blocking the other lane, and that the motorcyclist was attempting to drive away because the protesters intimidated him.

Also rebutting the Tribune article, a SLO Police Department’s request for information notes that they had been provided only one video of the incident, even though there were multiple people recording at the time.

“Through the Police Departments’ investigation, there have been numerous witnesses interviewed and one video recording of the incident was provided,” according to police. “Upon review of this recording, numerous people are seen recording the event as it unfolded. If you have video of the incident or were an eyewitness please contact Detective Stradley at 805-594-8068 or video can be emailed to estradley@slocity.org.”

For more than a month, protesters have demanded charges be dropped against BLM organizer Tianna Arata, 20, and protester Elias Bautista, 22. Both were arrested after a group of protesters blocked Highway 101 for almost an hour.

While several witnesses claim protesters were chasing cars, hitting cars with objects and in one incident breaking a car window, the protester blame the drivers, who they say pulled into them.

Protesters have vowed the community will get no peace unless charges are dropped against Arata and Bautista.

Investigators viewed multiple videos of the July 21 protest, before filing 13 misdemeanor charges against Arata and one felony and two misdemeanor charges against Bautista.

Since the July 21 arrest, demonstrators have repeatedly order media not to record their protests. At a rally on Thursday, a group of BLM protesters battered reporter Josh Friedman as he attempted to live stream a protest.


shelworth

A legal vehicle, driving legally in a legal vehicle lane? I wonder who’s fault it is?


09/04/2020 5:36 pm
Gordo

I wasn’t there so I will reserve judgement on all parties. A Harley Davidson can weigh up to 900 lbs. They don’t stop on a dime, they are not as nimble as a Ducati and if you come to a sudden abrupt stop they can fall over on the rider and will probably break the riders leg when they do. The “gunning” of the engine is from giving the engine gas to pick up speed so you don’t fall over.


It is possible the rider was trying to complete his turn and maintain speed when one of the demonstrators jumped in front to slow him down. Now if it was me and the choice was to hit the demonstrator who stepped in front of me while I am completing a turn or possibly break my own leg because my bike tipped over from an abrupt stop, I’m afraid the little chick a dee is going to go for a ride.


09/04/2020 5:32 pm
Rambunctious

My mother told me to never play in the street…..and I listened to her….


09/04/2020 4:44 pm
info

Did you see the ‘victim’ interview on KSBY? I was trying to cross the street…….. The video evidence shows otherwise. When one inconsiderate action causes an inconsiderate response, who do you blame? Both.


09/04/2020 4:28 pm
kevin rise

Mentally unstable Veteran. Tons of them, alot of them living in the Salinas River, most neglected by their government, and their Commander in Chief tampering with their VA medication delivery system, the USPS.


09/04/2020 4:02 pm
mtasseff

“Mentally unstable veteran” sounds more the mentally unstable individual is you Kevin Rise if indeed that is your real name. You are a coward and professional victim. Unlike you, the Tribune and these protesters (aka terrorist) this man served and protected this country so these disrespectful and self-centered individuals could terrorize and destroy communities that are not even theirs.


09/04/2020 5:22 pm
gauche123

Go read the VA Mission act before you speak on something you obviously havent looked at. Are you a veteran? I am. I haven’t noticed a slowdown on medications because the USPS is funded well into next year…that’s an over inflated issue being parroted by CNN and MSNBC…go read more instead of being a sheep. The challenge with some veterans is you have no idea what kind of discharge they had and whether or not they are eligible for VA care anyway. It’s unfortunate but the military is one of the few institutions that still holds people accountable for not obeying the laws of the military (UCMJ).


09/04/2020 5:56 pm
ActaNonVerba

What makes you think the cyclist served in “Vietnam”? Are yout simply ignorant/confused, or are you purposely trying to be rude?


09/04/2020 6:34 pm
slowave7

Both sides blame the other, while evidence of the incident is limited.

You’re kidding right? Most people have seen the footage by now.

The video evidence is not limited, it details exactly what happened.

A rather thin effort/article to disavow the facts of what any pair eyes can clearly see.

The motorcycle drives into the protesters

your words, not mine.


09/04/2020 2:48 pm
MrYan

We allow motorcycles to split lanes in traffic legally. They weave in and out and in between you during any traffic slow down.They are allowed to do so because we expect them to be able to nimbly navigate these obstacles. Pedestrian protesters should have been easy enough to handle. If it is found to be purposeful I would hope there would be the same call for harsh punishment as was the case with the protestors illegal acts.


09/04/2020 2:31 pm
