Outbreak of coronavirus at the Santa Barbara County Jail continues

September 3, 2020

Nine additional inmates at the Santa Barbara County Jail inmates tested positive for coronavirus this week.

After two inmates exhibited coronavirus related symptoms on Sept. 1, they were tested and found positive on Sept. 2. As part of sweeping testing of inmates, 450 additional inmates were tested, and seven were found to be infected with the virus.

Custody and medical staff are monitoring the nine infected inmates.

This brings the total number of coronavirus positive inmates who have been housed at the Main Jail to 72. Of those: one died, 10 were released from custody, 19 have recovered, and 42 are currently infected with the virus.

