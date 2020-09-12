Templeton man suffers major injuries in crash in Atascadero

September 12, 2020

A Templeton motorcyclist was seriously injured Friday morning in a crash on Highway 101 in Atascadero.

Shortly after 9 a.m., Jack Anthony Slemmer was riding a 2001 Harley Davidson Super Glide Sport motorcycle southbound on Highway 101 near San Anselmo Road at a high rate of speed. Slemmer experience a “high-speed wobble” and lost control of his bike, according to the CHP.

Slemmer was ejected from his motorcycle and landed on the fast lane of the highway. Responders transported Slemmer to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center in San Luis Obispo where his is being treated for major injuries.

Alcohol or drug impairment do no appear to have been factors in the crash, according to the CHP.



The CHP is requesting any witness to the crash contact its Templeton office during regular business hours at (805) 434-1822 or the San Luis Obispo communications center after hours at (805) 593-3333.

