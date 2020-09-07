Thousands without power in North San Luis Obispo County

September 6, 2020

By CCN STAFF

On a day of record heat, thousands of San Luis County residents lost power in multiple outages that spanned from rural Atascadero to Heritage Ranch late Sunday afternoon.

The largest outage is in Templeton, where approximately 2,570 customers lost power in nine separate outages. Power is expected to be restored to all Templeton residents from between 9 and 9:15 p.m.

Then at approximately 5:43 p.m., 308 customers lost power in an outage that stretched south from Creston Road to north of Niblick Road. A smaller outage at Heritage Ranch is impacting 14 customers.

In two separate outages, 259 customers are currently without electricity in Atascadero. South of Atascadero, 69 customers in Garden Farms are without power.

In each case, the cause of the outage is under investigation, and power is expected to be restored by no later than 9:30 p.m.

Loading...