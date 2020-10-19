Another Subway restaurant in SLO robbed at gunpoint

October 19, 2020

Ten days after an armed robbery of a Subway sandwich shop in San Luis Obispo, police are again searching for a gunman who robbed a Subway in SLO. [Tribune]

At about 7 p.m. Sunday, a white man entered the Subway located at 3240 Broad Street, brandished a firearm and demanded money from the cashier. The cashier gave the robber an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect then fled and was last seen running southbound on Broad Street.

On Oct. 8, shortly before 8:30 p.m., a man walked into the Subway located in the 1300 block of Madonna Road, pointed a handgun at the employee behind the counter and demanded cash from the register. The robber fled the front doors of Subway with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police described the suspect in the Oct. 8 robbery as a man in his late 20s of an unknown race who is about 5 feet 10 inches tall with a thin build. The suspect was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and a red bandana over his face. He may have also been wearing a wig.

It is unknown whether the two robberies are connected.

