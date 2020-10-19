Divers searching for man suspected of drowning in Lopez Lake

October 19, 2020

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Dive Team is searching for a suspected drowning victim after a man was reported to have been struggling to stay above water in Lopez Lake Sunday afternoon. [KSBY]

Shortly before 4 p.m., a 911 caller reported witnessing a man who was not wearing a life jacket struggling in the water. Rescue crews arrived at the scene, along with help from a CHP helicopter.

The sheriff’s dive team searched for a body in Lopez Lake Sunday evening but failed to find one. The dive team resumed its search Monday morning.

Cal Fire personnel have also been assisting with the search and rescue efforts.

