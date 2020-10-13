Front Page  »  

Beware of false claims, read the facts about SLO candidates

October 13, 2020

OPINION by LISA GUY

In response to confusion regarding Cherisse Sweeney for mayor and Abrianna Torres for the San Luis Obispo City Council, here is clarification into the candidates’ non-partisanship positions.

Campaign treasurer Bryan Burch (PFS) works for both Sweeney and Torres. He was highly recommended based on his ability to ensure compliance and professional oversight of the campaigns’ finances.

As committed non-partisan candidates, both Sweeney and Torres continue to focus on issues facing the City of San Luis Obispo.

In addition to joining a number of other groups–of all “beliefs,” Sweeney joined the Facebook group “Take Back SLO” during the shutdown to see what people were saying and what resources were being shared. Joining these groups has enormously helped Sweeney to understand the pulse of what is going on in our city — from all sides.

Running a non-partisan race means reaching out to all members of the community in an effort to unify it. It is Sweeney’s and Torres’ goal to listen to diverse voices — not just one side.

A lifelong resident of SLO County — seven generations strong — Sweeney has had a business storefront in downtown SLO for approximately eight years. Because this election is so important to her, she was willing to uproot her family to move a short distance into the city limits. She currently lives within city limits.

Sweeney has been an active member of our community all her life.

Both Sweeney and Torres advocate for non-partisanship because they clearly see how it is exactly partisanship that divides our world not only at the national level, but also at the local level in our very own home of San Luis Obispo.

Sweeney plans to reinforce San Luis Obispo’s foundation by restoring community trust in public health and safety, implementing balanced environmental and energy policies, and focusing on local economic recovery.

Torres aims to address homelessness, accommodate work-force housing, and support public safety with adequate training, transparency, and accountability.

I personally invite you to see how non-partisanship could benefit the entire community. I’ve worked with Cherisse Sweeney and Abrianna Torres and I know they are available to discuss any of these issues or other concerns you might have. Remember: Vote!


kettle

“Abrianna Torres and Cherisse Sweeney did the right thing by hiring an experienced treasurer!”


And then their campaign people started to put Torres & Sweeney signs on construction sawhorses standing on sidewalks, one was kitty corner from the county gov center.


If they can’t follow the simple sign rules for the campaign, I certainly don’t expect them to follow the rules if elected. Pick on Heide all you want, these two are not any better.


10/13/2020 2:28 pm
slocalgal

Smart move for Sweeney and Torres to hire a treasurer based on his ability to ensure compliance and professional oversight of the campaigns’ finances!


Heidi Harmon’s campaign finances during 2018 were a mess and her treasurer filed three amendments after the initial filing and still didn’t get it right. Multiple people donated $300 of “in-kind” donations AND $300 cash donations, in violation of SLO’s campaign finance law and it was never corrected.


This info was provided to me and can be accessed on the SLO City website under the campaign finances before 2020:


Molly Holland donated $300 twice. $300 “in-kind” donation on 10/27/2018 and $300 money on 10/28/2018;


Chris Vaughn donated $300 twice. $300 “in-kind” donation on 10/27/2018 and $300 money on 10/28/2018;


Daniel DelPorto is the sole proprietor of Acquire Real Estate and donated $300 on 10/28/2018 and his business donated $300 “in-kind” on 10/27/2018;


Damien Mavis owns CoVelop and donated $300 from his business and $300 as an individual. CoVelop donated $300 money on 9/28/2018 and Damien Mavis donated $300 “in-kind” on 11/2.

Maybe the campaign treasurer realized the problem with Mavis because the $300 “in-kind” donation from Damien Mavis disappeared from the final (third) amendment. Not sure how one reverses “in-kind” donations that were already consumed, apparently, according to previous filings a few months earlier?


The party held on 10/28 was the fundraiser by cannabis mogul Helios Dayspring and he also donated to the campaign.


Abrianna Torres and Cherisse Sweeney did the right thing by hiring an experienced treasurer!


10/13/2020 1:24 pm
﻿