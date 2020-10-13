Thief robs bank in lompoc

Authorities are searching for a suspect who robbed CoastHills Credit Union in Lompoc Tuesday morning. [KSBY]

Shortly after 9 a.m., a man entered the CoastHills branch located at 1320 N. H Street, passed a note to the teller demanding money. The teller gave the robber an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect then walked out of the credit union.

Police say the robber was wearing a white hat, a white long-sleeve shirt and black pants. Authorities have yet to release surveillance images of the suspect.

Lompoc police, along with the FBI and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s crime scene investigation unit are investigating the robbery. CoastHills customers in Lompoc are asked to use the credit union’s Vandenberg Village branch.

