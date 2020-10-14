Cal Poly student dies following skateboard accident

October 14, 2020

A Cal Poly student died early Tuesday morning, hours after a skateboarding accident on the university campus in San Luis Obispo.

Shortly before 2 p.m.on Monday, Noah DeVico lost control of a motorized skateboard he was riding on Grand Avenue. There were no vehicles, nor any other individuals, involved in the collision. Officials have yet to release additional details about the accident.

DeVico was a first-year industrial engineering student from Camarillo.

“Noah’s sudden and tragic passing is devastating news to share,” Cal Poly President Jeffrey Armstrong and Vice President for Student Affairs Keith Humphrey said in a statement. “The university remains in contact with his family to offer our support, and our thoughts are with them and Noah’s friends during this difficult time.”

Cal Poly is offering virtual counseling services to students in need of emotional support. The university is also offering support to DeVico’s family.

Loading...