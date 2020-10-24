Car crashes into awning at Black Horse Coffee Shop in SLO
October 24, 2020
By CCN STAFF
Two cars collided on Broad Street in San Luis Obispo on Friday evening, propelling one of the cars through a sign and into an awning at the Black Horse Coffee Shop.
During rush hour traffic, the cars crashed with one remaining on the Broad Street and the other damaging landscaping and property. No one was injured in the crash.
The coffee shop is open for business, though they have closed a portion of their outdoor seating.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines