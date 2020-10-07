Civility in SLO has become a political mantra
OPINION by JOHN EWAN
While practicing civility is admirable, it is time to move beyond simple civility and embrace respectfulness.
Respectful of our history
Respectful of our environmental legacy
Respectful of our neighborhoods
Respectful of our diversity
Respectful of our fiduciary responsibility
Respectful of our community
Respectful of our action’s impacts
Respectful of our differing viewpoints
Respectful of each other.
Respect comes from the heart – civility comes from the law.
Sandra Marshall has shown her heart and her respect for all.
Vote Sandra Marshall for San Luis Obispo City Mayor.
John Ewan is a former San Luis Obispo city councilman.
