Coronavirus hospitalizations dive, some schools plan to reopen

October 8, 2020

The number of people hospitalized with the coronavirus in San Luis Obispo County has fallen to levels not seen since April. There are currently two infected people in the hospital, down from 22 in August.

After two weeks in the red tier, the state permits schools to request waivers to reopen in-person classes. Atascadero Unified School District, Paso Robles School District, and Pleasant Valley School District recently requested waivers for students in elementary school to attend in person.

It is expected elementary school children will return to the classrooms in November, while middle school and high school students will return in January.

During the past six days, SLO County reported 130 new coronavirus cases. San Luis Obispo leads with 58 new cases, followed by Paso Robles with 25.

Of the 3,815 confirmed coronavirus cases in SLO County, 3,570 individuals have recovered, and 31 have died. Of those still suffering from the virus, there are two people in the hospital, and 211 recuperating at home.

Cases by city:

Paso Robles — 924

San Luis Obispo — 682

Atascadero — 387

Nipomo — 359

CMC inmates — 292

Arroyo Grande — 222

Grover Beach — 165

Templeton — 129

Oceano — 128

San Miguel — 128

Pismo Beach — 65

Morro Bay — 66

Los Osos — 60

Shandon — 52

Cambria — 35

Santa Margarita — 32

Cal Poly residents — 28

Creston — 19

Cayucos — 18

Avila Beach — 7

San Simeon — 6

Other county cases — 14

As of Thursday evening, there have been 845,767 positive cases, and 16,428 deaths in California.

Currently, more than 7,833,763 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 217,738 have died.

In addition, the number of people infected with the virus worldwide continues to increase: 36,753,910 cases with 1,066,856 dead.

Sign up for breaking news, alerts and updates with Cal Coast News Top Stories.

Loading...