Front Page  »  

Divers find Arroyo Grande man’s body in Lopez Lake

October 21, 2020

Lopez lake

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Search teams located the body of an Arroyo Grande man at Lopez Lake on Tuesday, a couple days after a report of a person possibly drowning in the South County reservoir.

On Sunday, shortly before 4 p.m., a 911 caller reported witnessing a man who was not wearing a life jacket struggling in the water at Lopez Lake. Rescue crews arrived at the scene, along with help from a CHP helicopter.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Dive Team searched for a body in the lake Sunday evening but failed to find one. The dive team resumed its search Monday morning, but rescue crews did not find a body until Tuesday, according to KSBY.

Sheriff’s officials have yet to release the victim’s identity.

Cal Fire personnel also assisted with the search and rescue efforts.


Loading...
Related:


1
Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
horse_soldier

These divers were able to bring closure to a family, theirs is not an easy job.


Vote Up13Vote Down 
10/21/2020 2:05 pm
﻿