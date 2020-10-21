Atascadero State Hospital police officer charged with embezzlement

October 21, 2020

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies arrested an Atascadero State Hospital police officer Monday evening on numerous charges, including embezzlement and narcotics and weapons violations.

Leonel Lazaro, 36, was arrested on a Ramey warrant in Santa Maria near the intersection of College Drive and Park Avenue. A judge issued the warrant based on an investigation led by Sheriff’s Special Investigation Bureau detectives.

Deputies booked Lazaro, a Santa Maria resident, in the Santa Barbara County Main Jail on charges of felony selling a firearm to a prohibited person, felony possession of a firearm while addicted to narcotics, felony conspiracy, felony embezzlement and misdemeanor providing ammunition to a prohibited person.

The investigation is ongoing.

Loading...