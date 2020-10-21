Divers find Arroyo Grande man’s body in Lopez Lake

October 21, 2020

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Search teams located the body of an Arroyo Grande man at Lopez Lake on Tuesday, a couple days after a report of a person possibly drowning in the South County reservoir.

On Sunday, shortly before 4 p.m., a 911 caller reported witnessing a man who was not wearing a life jacket struggling in the water at Lopez Lake. Rescue crews arrived at the scene, along with help from a CHP helicopter.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Dive Team searched for a body in the lake Sunday evening but failed to find one. The dive team resumed its search Monday morning, but rescue crews did not find a body until Tuesday, according to KSBY.

Sheriff’s officials have yet to release the victim’s identity.

Cal Fire personnel also assisted with the search and rescue efforts.

Loading...