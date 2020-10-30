Flying tire kills one person on Highway 101 in Paso Robles
October 29, 2020
BY CCN STAFF
One person was killed after a tire flew off a semi truck and hit a car on Highway 101 in Paso Robles on Thursday afternoon.
Shortly before 3 p.m., the semi truck was headed southbound when a tire broke off and flew into northbound traffic. The tire then crashed into the front window of a black Jeep Grand Cherokee killing one person.
There were multiple crashed in the area at the same time.
Caltrans closed one lane of traffic and the Spring Street exit for a short time. CHP officers are investigating the collisions.
