Flying tire kills one person on Highway 101 in Paso Robles

October 29, 2020

BY CCN STAFF

One person was killed after a tire flew off a semi truck and hit a car on Highway 101 in Paso Robles on Thursday afternoon.

Shortly before 3 p.m., the semi truck was headed southbound when a tire broke off and flew into northbound traffic. The tire then crashed into the front window of a black Jeep Grand Cherokee killing one person.

There were multiple crashed in the area at the same time.

Caltrans closed one lane of traffic and the Spring Street exit for a short time. CHP officers are investigating the collisions.

