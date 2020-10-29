Front Page  »  

Protesters planning to disrupt traffic in San Luis Obispo

October 29, 2020

By KAREN VELIE

A group comprised primarily of Cal Poly students is planning to disrupt the evening commute in San Luis Obispo on Thursday, and in the future, until their demands are met, according to Abolitionist Action Central Coast/SLO’s Instagram posts.

“We will haunt the ones in power and give them no peace,” the group says on a flier promoting the protest aimed at forcing the SLO County District Attorney’s Office to drop charges on all protesters and for local governments to meet their demands. “We can finally have the numbers and sustained pressure to win.”

The AACCS demands the SLO City Council and the SLO County Board of Supervisors enact the following measures:

  • Drop charges against 2020 protesters
  • Abolish the district attorney’s office and jails
  • Defund law enforcement
  • Provide rent, mortgage and utility relief for everyone retroactive to April
  • Provide free counseling and drug rehab to people of color
  • Provide a college fund for low income people of color
  • Provide free transportation and internet for all
  • Enact a wealth tax to pay for their demands

The group, comprise of the Cal Poly Black Student Union, Cal Poly Students for Quality Education and black and indigenous students and community members of color, is planning to meet at 5:30 p.m. at Mission Plaza. They are not currently disclosing where they plan to march.

“Fuck the pigs who thought it was a good idea to arrest these black and brown folks,” the group posted on Instagram. “We know that these conditions, the very existence of policing and incarceration, are themselves violence on our communities that have gone unchecked for far to long.”


Loading...
Related:


5
Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
ccoast1

Well heck, I can’t ever make fun of the millennials again, not with this new generation of idiots working their way through college. Sounds like a bunch of 5 year olds threatening to hold their breath till they get everything they want.


Vote Up10Vote Down 
10/29/2020 3:01 pm
Speak Truth to Power

Sounds like Great Fun during Covid19.


Vote Up1Vote Down 
10/29/2020 2:23 pm
MBvoter

Oh their parents must be so proud of their kids. Educational money being well spent. haha. Why is Cal Poly putting up with this disruptive behavior, does this meet the student code of conduct? CP goes after the kids who partied at the beach, but not the protestors. I will not donate one dime to Cal Poly or attend ANY of their events until they clean up their mess. The permanent residents of this community shouldn’t have to deal with this BS


Vote Up18Vote Down 
10/29/2020 2:18 pm
kettle

“Why is Cal Poly putting up with this” You think Cal Poly gets to decide what students do with their time off?


“The permanent residents of this community” live under the constitution like everyone.


Perhaps living in a fascist society where this kind of thing gets crushed with blood would be more to your liking, here we have rights, even students.


Vote Up-7Vote Down 
10/29/2020 3:03 pm
ddc1983

Abolish jails, too? If that’s the case, these Cal Poly kids might also need to add to their demand list, “Assemble the Avengers.”


Vote Up15Vote Down 
10/29/2020 2:05 pm
﻿